ASU Art Song Spirituals Concert

"Celebrating Black Music and Black Excellence” is the theme of the 7th Annual African-American Art Song Spirituals concert sponsored by Alabama State University’s Department of Music.

The concert will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

ASU’s Associate Professor, Dr. Cordelia Anderson says the concert will provide an unforgettable experience to audiences.

Tickets are $10. The proceeds will benefit ASU’s Music Department.