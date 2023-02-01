© 2023 WVAS
ASU Art Song Spirituals Concert

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST
ASU

"Celebrating Black Music and Black Excellence” is the theme of the 7th Annual African-American Art Song Spirituals concert sponsored by Alabama State University’s Department of Music.

The concert will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

ASU’s Associate Professor, Dr. Cordelia Anderson says the concert will provide an unforgettable experience to audiences.

Tickets are $10. The proceeds will benefit ASU’s Music Department.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
