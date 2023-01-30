© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
WVAS Local

Gov. Kay Ivey signs transparency order

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST
Alabama Capitol

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday ordered state agencies to follow new procedures for responding to public record requests, changes intended to provide structure in a state with one of the weakest open records laws in the country.

Ivey signed an order instructing executive-branch agencies to: establish a portal for requests; respond within 15 days for a simple request or 45 days for a more complicated request; and limit fees to $20 per hour for preparation time and 50 cents per page for paper copies.

However, the order only applies to executive-branch agencies and does not address an appeal process or the exemptions that have been used to deny requests.

Alabama’s public records law says any citizen has the right to inspect and take copies of public writings, except for those exempted by law.

It does not provide deadlines for responses or an enforcement mechanism beyond filing a lawsuit.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
