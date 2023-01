An IT workshop will take place next month in Montgomery and the public is invited.

The Rite Now Network will be hosting its hybrid IT workshop on February 4, 2023; Organizer Rashad Robinson says it’s a great opportunity for those seeking certifications.

The event will take place at 1611 Perry Hill Road.

The workshop will start at 1 p.m. More information can be found online at RiteNowNetworks@gmail.com.