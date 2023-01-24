Federal investigation at Alabama Airport

Federal investigators say a co-worker who saw an Alabama airport employee nearly knocked over by exhaust from a jet tried to warn her to stay back, but moments later the employee walked in front of one of the engines and was pulled in, killing her on Dec. 31, 2022.

The National Transportation Safety Board provided new details about the fatal accident involving an American Eagle jet in a preliminary report that relied on video surveillance and witness accounts.

Another ground worker on the other side of the plane had backed away after a pilot leaned out the window and said the engines were still running.

The board did not state a probable cause for the incident — that step usually follows an investigation that can take a year or longer.

The NTSB said the ground crew huddled shortly before the Embraer jet arrived at the gate to note that engines would remain running until the plane was connected to ground power, and the plane shouldn’t be approached until the engines were shut down and pilots turned off the beacon light.