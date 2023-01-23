FEMA expansion in Central Alabama

FEMA is expanding its assistance to more counties outside Autauga and Dallas counties to include Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties.

Residents in those areas are urged to apply for FEMA Individual assistance.

Autauga County Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggot says the time to apply is now. He says don’t be discouraged if you receive a denial letter from FEMA, keep it and follow the directions to resolve the issue.

The FEMA Individual Assistance program may include temporary housing assistance and some home repairs. You can apply on the FEMA app, online to disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.