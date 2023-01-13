© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Prison chapel fire

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST
Elmore correctional facility
Claire Gelbart
/

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has admitted to setting a fire at the Elmore Correctional Facility’s chapel.

Prison officials say during a search for contraband, an officer noticed fire and saw 38-year-old Noah White leaving the facility.

Correction officials said White was questioned and admitted to setting the early morning fire that caused extensive damage.

There were no reports of injury.

Officials say White is serving a 100-year prison sentence for several counts of attempted murder among other charges.

Several agencies are investigating the case.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan