Prison chapel fire

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate has admitted to setting a fire at the Elmore Correctional Facility’s chapel.

Prison officials say during a search for contraband, an officer noticed fire and saw 38-year-old Noah White leaving the facility.

Correction officials said White was questioned and admitted to setting the early morning fire that caused extensive damage.

There were no reports of injury.

Officials say White is serving a 100-year prison sentence for several counts of attempted murder among other charges.

Several agencies are investigating the case.