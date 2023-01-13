© 2023 WVAS
Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office gets technology upgrades

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published January 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST
The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office is getting some technology upgrades that they say will further help with building officer/community trust.

Axon a technology based company is providing this new innovative technology which includes VirTra VR training, a virtual reality simulator, in addition to new body and unit cameras.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said this training provides another tool for his officers to better help protect them and the public.

Cunningham also stated this training can benefit law enforcement across the state and invite them to participate in the training.

Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
