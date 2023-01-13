Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office gets technology upgrades

The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office is getting some technology upgrades that they say will further help with building officer/community trust.

Axon a technology based company is providing this new innovative technology which includes VirTra VR training, a virtual reality simulator, in addition to new body and unit cameras.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said this training provides another tool for his officers to better help protect them and the public.

Cunningham also stated this training can benefit law enforcement across the state and invite them to participate in the training.