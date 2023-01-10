Gov. Kay Ivey announces new prison rules

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to shorten their prison stays based on their behavior.

Ivey signed an executive order that she said will provide “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much “good time” credit will be lost for different categories of offenses and how an inmate can restore the credit.

Alabama law allows inmates sentenced to 15 or fewer years in prison to receive “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison.

In 2021, about 9% of state inmates were eligible for these incentives, according to the Alabama Sentencing Commission.

People convicted for rape, murder or manslaughter are ineligible.