A new homicide report was released by the Montgomery police Thursday.

The 2022 document showed a decrease in homicides compared to figures over the past two years.

According to the 2022 report, there were 61 homicides with 66 percent of the cases solved.

In 2021, 77 homicides were reported with 81 percent of the cases being solved.

In 2020, 68 homicides were documented with a 74 percent solvency rate.