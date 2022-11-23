High schools renaming

Two high schools in Montgomery will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders.

The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday voted for new names for Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E Lee High School according to news outlets.

Lee will become Dr. Percy Julian High School.

Davis will become JAG High School, representing three figures of the civil rights movement: Judge Frank Johnson, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the Rev. Robert Graetz.

The schools opened in the 1950s and 1960s as all or mostly white but now serve student populations that are more than 85% African American.