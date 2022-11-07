Newspaper company going all digital

News outlets report Alabama Media Group is transitioning to all-digital delivery. It is ending publication of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi in 2023.

The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023.

The company will keep its offices in each of the metro areas.

The media group will pivot its focus to its digital media brans that include AL.com, The Alabama Education Lab and This is Alabama.