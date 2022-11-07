© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

Newspaper company going all digital

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST
Breaking news

News outlets report Alabama Media Group is transitioning to all-digital delivery. It is ending publication of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi in 2023.

The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023.

The company will keep its offices in each of the metro areas.

The media group will pivot its focus to its digital media brans that include AL.com, The Alabama Education Lab and This is Alabama.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
