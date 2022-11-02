Alabama Constitution on ballot November 8

The Alabama Constitution still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage.

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new constitution that strips out the Jim Crow-era language.

It would also reorganize the governing document.

Voters in 2020 authorized state officials and lawmakers to remove the racist language. It now goes back before voters to ratify the Alabama Constitution of 2022.

Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today.

To approve the measure, voters must vote ‘Yes’ on the question asking whether to ratify the “Constitution of Alabama of 2022.”