WVAS Local

Alabama Constitution on ballot November 8

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
The Alabama Constitution still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage.

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new constitution that strips out the Jim Crow-era language.

It would also reorganize the governing document.

Voters in 2020 authorized state officials and lawmakers to remove the racist language. It now goes back before voters to ratify the Alabama Constitution of 2022.

Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today.

To approve the measure, voters must vote ‘Yes’ on the question asking whether to ratify the “Constitution of Alabama of 2022.”

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
