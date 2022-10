Officials in Montgomery have identified a woman involved in a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday.

Montgomery police identified 35-year-old Erica Wagner; reports say Wagner was found in the 2100 block of East Fourth Street around 7:40 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this homicide, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, the Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.