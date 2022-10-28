© 2022 WVAS
Triple Murder

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
A man is facing a death sentence following the killing of two north Alabama women and a young boy.

Jurors deliberated about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting 57-year-old Jimmy O’Neal Spencer in the 2018 killings of 65-year-old Martha Reliford, 74-year-old Marie Martin and 7-year-old Colton Lee, who was Martin’s great-grandson according to news outlets.

The women were killed in separate robberies that netted about $600, according to evidence.

The boy was killed because he was a witness.

A Marshall County jury on Friday will consider either a sentence of life without parole or death for Spencer, who was paroled about eight months before the slayings.

Reports say he was paroled after serving 28 years of two life sentences for a variety of convictions including burglary and assault.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
