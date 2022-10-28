Triple Murder

A man is facing a death sentence following the killing of two north Alabama women and a young boy.

Jurors deliberated about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting 57-year-old Jimmy O’Neal Spencer in the 2018 killings of 65-year-old Martha Reliford, 74-year-old Marie Martin and 7-year-old Colton Lee, who was Martin’s great-grandson according to news outlets.

The women were killed in separate robberies that netted about $600, according to evidence.

The boy was killed because he was a witness.

A Marshall County jury on Friday will consider either a sentence of life without parole or death for Spencer, who was paroled about eight months before the slayings.

Reports say he was paroled after serving 28 years of two life sentences for a variety of convictions including burglary and assault.