New Factory

A Korean automotive parts company plans to open a $205 million factory near Alabama’s capital at the site where Hyundai has been assembling vehicles for more than a decade.

The factory will supply 200,000 battery modules annually for electric vehicles produced in Alabama and Georgia, officials said Thursday.

The company says the 450,000-square-foot factory planned by Hyundai Mobis will start in 2024.

Construction will begin as early as December, and the plant will eventually create 200 jobs.