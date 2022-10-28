New Factory

© 2022 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
A Korean automotive parts company plans to open a $205 million factory near Alabama’s capital at the site where Hyundai has been assembling vehicles for more than a decade.

The factory will supply 200,000 battery modules annually for electric vehicles produced in Alabama and Georgia, officials said Thursday.

The company says the 450,000-square-foot factory planned by Hyundai Mobis will start in 2024.

Construction will begin as early as December, and the plant will eventually create 200 jobs.

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
