© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
IT'S PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY!
WVAS Local

Judge Ousted

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
reproductive justice

The Alabama Supreme Court has upheld a decision removing a probate judge from office who was accused of racist and sexually inappropriate behavior.

The accusations include showing an explicit video to an employee and making inappropriate comments after George Floyd's murder by a police officer.

The justices last week unanimously upheld the 2021 decision by the Court of the Judiciary, a disciplinary panel that hears complaints against judges to remove Randy Jinks as Talladega County probate judge.

The justices wrote, “the record indicates Judge Jinks made multiple racist and racially insensitive comments, engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct, engaged in inappropriate acts of anger and use of profanity.”

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan