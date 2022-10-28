Judge Ousted

The Alabama Supreme Court has upheld a decision removing a probate judge from office who was accused of racist and sexually inappropriate behavior.

The accusations include showing an explicit video to an employee and making inappropriate comments after George Floyd's murder by a police officer.

The justices last week unanimously upheld the 2021 decision by the Court of the Judiciary, a disciplinary panel that hears complaints against judges to remove Randy Jinks as Talladega County probate judge.

The justices wrote, “the record indicates Judge Jinks made multiple racist and racially insensitive comments, engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct, engaged in inappropriate acts of anger and use of profanity.”