Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published October 25, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT
Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”.

The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road.

Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to the larger, nearby site of the former Wells Fargo branch located at 2520 Eastern Blvd.

Documents on the city’s website show the old bank building will be replaced with a new 4,800-square-foot restaurant, which will include double drive-thru lanes. The site is expected to have nearly 100 parking spaces.

There’s no word on a completion date but we should expect it “soon,” according to a sign placed at the site of the restaurant’s future home.

