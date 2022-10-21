WVAS to Celebrate Public Radio Music Day on October 26

Montgomery, AL –WVAS 90.7 FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, will observe the third annual Public Radio Music Day on October 26, 2022. Joining noncommercial music stations across the nation, WVAS will highlight the special role that public radio music stations like WVAS-FM play in the music world locally and nationally.

“The Alabama State University Hornet Nation is pleased to celebrate its own WVAS-FM on this occasion,” states President Quinton T. Ross. “For almost 40 years, WVAS has been “The Sound of Excellence” for Alabama State University, the City of Montgomery, the River Region, and around the globe. The outstanding jazz, blues, R&B, and gospel broadcast by WVAS around the clock each day is second to none.”

Beginning at noon and throughout the lunch hour on October 26th, WVAS will feature a “live” mini-concert in its studios featuring Sam Williams and Bobby Morgan. Also performing will be ASU’s own Ron Handy on the front steps of Kilby Hall (home to WVAS-FM) on the campus of Alabama State University. There will be free giveaways for fans stopping by.

Testimonials from jazz and blues musician from across the globe will air throughout the day. A special salute to WVAS-FM’s long-time morning announcer, Mel Marshall, will be featured during the evening’s broadcast of “90.7 Perspectives” beginning at 6 p.m.

“We hope that as many members of our listening audience will share their own testimonials as well by calling into WVAS during this musical celebration,” states Candy Capel, WVAS Station Manager. “Our broadcast community makes it possible for us to enjoy such occasions as this, and we want to salute them as well.”

Capel noted that there will also be a presentation of proclamations from the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission. Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a congratulatory video airing on WVAS-FM’s website and Facebook page.

About WVAS: WVAS 90.7 FM is a member-supported public radio station licensed to, and located on the campus of Alabama State University in historic Montgomery, Alabama. It is managed by a full-time professional staff and operated by professional part-time support personnel. The station trains many ASU students who go on to professional broadcasting and other careers. Broadcasting at 80,000 watts 24 hours a day, WVAS is the only full-time jazz station in the southern half of Alabama and its signal reaches 17 counties in the south central portion of the state. Its programming is also heard globally via the worldwide web courtesy of the station's Internet stream at www.wvasfm.org.

About Public Radio Music Day: Public Radio Music Day is hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partners. The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates nonprofit, local public radio’s role in connecting artists with the communities who enjoy and support their music. Established in 2018, the Alliance currently has more than 150 partner public radio music stations, all locally owned and operated, yet united by their shared values of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community. To learn more about the noncomMUSIC Alliance, please visit noncomMUSIC.org.

More information about Public Radio Music Day 2022 is available at www.wvasfm.org.