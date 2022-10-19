Montgomery announces new $600 million beverage production facility

Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned enterprise and investment company will be investing nearly 600 million dollars in Montgomery.

The Manna Beverage and Ventures is set to build a beverage production and distribution that will produce alcoholic and non-alcoholic products.

Manna Capital Partners founder Ulysses L. “Junior” Bridgeman says building others through his company is among his top priorities.

Manna Beverage and Ventures will create nearly 300 high paying jobs; some positions are estimated to start at $60,000.

The 1.7 million square foot facility will be located at the Hope Hull exit off Interstate 65. Construction will be complete in 2025.