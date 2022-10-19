© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Montgomery announces new $600 million beverage production facility

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Manna

Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned enterprise and investment company will be investing nearly 600 million dollars in Montgomery.

The Manna Beverage and Ventures is set to build a beverage production and distribution that will produce alcoholic and non-alcoholic products.

Manna Capital Partners founder Ulysses L. “Junior” Bridgeman says building others through his company is among his top priorities.

Manna Beverage and Ventures will create nearly 300 high paying jobs; some positions are estimated to start at $60,000.

The 1.7 million square foot facility will be located at the Hope Hull exit off Interstate 65. Construction will be complete in 2025.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan