WVAS to Air Glassner Bike Challenge Programming

Montgomery, AL –WVAS 90.7 FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, will air special programming on its airwaves for the 20th Annual Montgomery Glassner Autumn Challenge. Beginning at 5 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, WVAS will guide riders to bike cycling starting positions at the ASU Football Stadium. Throughout the morning, WVAS will air special music and announcements as riders enjoy breakfast in the ASU Hornet Lounge and then choose one of seven cycling routes spanning five to 125 miles around Montgomery County. All routes will finish at the ASU Football Stadium and riders will return to the ASU Hornet Lounge for lunch.

“We’re so happy to have added an HBCU Challenge to this year’s event,” states Robert Traphan, one of the event’s primary coordinators. “A portion of the proceeds this year will help to establish bike infrastructure on the campus of Alabama State University.”

The annual Glassner Autumn Challenge has become a means to support the cycling safety initiatives of the Montgomery Bicycle Club in memory of Dr. Jim Glassner. The event features riders of all ages each year, and volunteers at the rest stops have been known to wear costumes as a way of encouraging the riders.

More information about the 2022 Glassner Autumn Challenge may be found at http://www.mgmbikeclub.org/Glassner.