The Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Montgomery.

The ticketed event will honor neighborhoods throughout the city.

Guest speaker, Mayor Steven L. Reed will talk about his vision for the city's neighborhoods and recognize citizens for their work in the community.

The event will take place at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl starting at 5:30 p.m.

The dinner and program will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/the-mayors-annual-neighborhood-banquet-2022-tickets.