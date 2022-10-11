Alabama Democratic Conference Convention

The Alabama Democrats will host its first statewide convention in Montgomery.

The convention will combine the Alabama Democratic Party and the Alabama Democratic Conference; the meeting will take place from October 14-15, 2022 at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel.

The newly elected Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party Randy B. Kelley says it will be a time to screen democratic candidates, host workshops with an emphasis on healing and building.

According to the release, Saturday’s keynote speaker at the Democrats Unity Luncheon will be Jeh Johnson, former Secretary for Homeland Security in the Obama Administration.

The two-day event will include newly elected officers; Chair Tabitha Isner, Vice Chair, Rebecca Marion and Secretary; Ed Gentle.