2022 Magic City Classic

Media outlets report the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola has announced Outkast member “Big Boi” will be the postgame concert performer.

“Big Boi” will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29th.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at magiccityclassic.com.

The Hornets of Alabama State University will square off against the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University for a potential spot in the SWAC Championship.

The McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022.