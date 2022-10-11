© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
WVAS Local

2022 Magic City Classic

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
Magic City Classic

Media outlets report the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola has announced Outkast member “Big Boi” will be the postgame concert performer.

“Big Boi” will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29th.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at magiccityclassic.com.

The Hornets of Alabama State University will square off against the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University for a potential spot in the SWAC Championship.

The McDonald’s Magic City Classic parade will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
