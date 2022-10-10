© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
WVAS Local

WVAS mourns the loss of Mel Marshall

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
Mel Marshall RIP

WVAS 90.7 FM is mourning the loss of the “golden voice,” Mel Marshall. Marshall was killed in a single vehicle traffic accident on October 6, 2022, after completing his regular morning shift at WVAS.

Family, friends and fans are grieving this radio giant who began his WVAS career in 1983. His many accomplishments include creating the Mel Marshall Morning show that ran for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2013 and his voice delighted fans as the halftime show announcer for Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets for nearly 30 years.

Over the years, Mel was an instructor, mentor and supporter to a number of students, faculty and staff. WVAS will forever miss His personality and presence, we will honor the person of Mel Marshall.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
