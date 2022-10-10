WVAS mourns the loss of Mel Marshall

WVAS 90.7 FM is mourning the loss of the “golden voice,” Mel Marshall. Marshall was killed in a single vehicle traffic accident on October 6, 2022, after completing his regular morning shift at WVAS.

Family, friends and fans are grieving this radio giant who began his WVAS career in 1983. His many accomplishments include creating the Mel Marshall Morning show that ran for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2013 and his voice delighted fans as the halftime show announcer for Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets for nearly 30 years.

Over the years, Mel was an instructor, mentor and supporter to a number of students, faculty and staff. WVAS will forever miss His personality and presence, we will honor the person of Mel Marshall.