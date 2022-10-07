© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

South Alabama pastor indicted on sex abuse charges

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
Breaking news

A south Alabama pastor was arrested Tuesday after being indicted on rape and sex abuse charges, news outlets reported.

A grand jury indicted 64-year-old Gregory Renee Adams on five counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse by force, according to court documents.

Two of the charges involved victims who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to the indictment.

An attorney representing Adams, declined to comment Wednesday, saying he had not yet seen the indictment.

Police said the investigation began after several victims came forward. The case was sent to a grand jury which returned the indictment, the first step in sending the case to trial.

WKRG-TV reports an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing last year that Adams used his power as a pastor to make his victims fear him.

The Mobile Police Department said last year the investigation suggested Adams met some of his victims through churches in Citronelle, Alabama, and Waynesboro, Mississippi.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
