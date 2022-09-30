MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement

The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community.

MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $36,000.

The second suspect, 39-year-old Delvin Powell of Montgomery was arrested with 220 hydrocodone pills, 209 oxycodone pills and 220 percocet pills in his possession. Powell was also found with two handguns and $40,494 in cash.