WVAS Local

MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
new police chief

The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community.

MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $36,000.

The second suspect, 39-year-old Delvin Powell of Montgomery was arrested with 220 hydrocodone pills, 209 oxycodone pills and 220 percocet pills in his possession. Powell was also found with two handguns and $40,494 in cash.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
