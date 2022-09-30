© 2022 WVAS
Leeds Police: 68-year-old man charged with rape, human trafficking

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Breaking news

A 68-year-old Leeds man was charged with rape and human trafficking, according to Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin.

Irwin said on September 27, 2022, Leeds Police officers served a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Philadelphia Street.

George Ervin Clark, 68, of Leeds was taken into custody. Officers said three females were detained and released.

Officers collected evidence including a camera, VHS tapes, thumb drives, CDs, laptop, cell phones, rifle, pistol, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The Chief Irwin is calling this a tragic incident and says they were surprised and relieved to find and release three women from the home.

“We suspected that we were going to go in there and arrest him and maybe find evidence of the crime but what we didn’t expect is -- we didn’t expect to find three females in there,” said Chief Irwin. “We didn’t expect to find this large amount of evidence that we have -- that we just now have to find some victims.”

Clark was charged with Rape x3 and Human Trafficking. He is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

He is now asking anyone with information or anyone who may be a victim to come forward. You can call them at (205) 699-2581.

Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
