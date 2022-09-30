© 2022 WVAS
Beauregard Elementary School employee arrested on 41 counts of child pornography

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
arrest

An employee with Beauregard Elementary School has been arrested on 41 counts of child pornography.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Matthew Adams Hammock, of Beauregard, is a custodian at the school.

Investigators collected a cell phone from Hammock at the time of his arrest and were able to confirm multiple images of child pornography that had been downloaded from the internet.

A search warrant was conducted at his home on Lee Road 43 where multiple devices were obtained. On those devices, investigators found images depicting nude children under the age of 12.

Investigators say at this time, there is no evidence that would suggest Beauregard Elementary School or any of the students were depicted in any of the photos.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted searches in all of the bathrooms at the school and found no recording devices.

Hammock is in the Lee County Detention Center on a $410,000 bond.

More charges are expected to come.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
