WVAS Serves as Radio Partner for the Inaugural Jazz Music Awards

Montgomery, AL – WVAS 90.7FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, is serving as a Radio Partner for the inaugural global awards ceremony, The Jazz Music Awards: Celebrating the Spirit of Jazz. This event will recognize individuals who have made – and continue to make – a lasting contribution to this uniquely American art form. Finalists in each category are the result of the first round of nominations submitted during the eligibility period from April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022. These well-deserved honors will be presented at the Jazz Music Awards ceremony, set for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter, and the Jazz Legend Award will be presented to the family of the late pianist and composer McCoy Tyner. Among the outstanding jazz artists nominated for awards are Alabama-based drummer/producer James “PJ” Spraggins (Song of the Year), The Baylor Project, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride, Joey DeFrancesco, and many more.

An added attraction during the Jazz Music Awards will be several live performances. These will include appearances by Grammy Award-winning artists such as Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ledisi, Lizz Wright, and Jazzmeia Horn. All performances will be under the musical direction of NEA Jazz Master and three-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and composer Terri Lyne Carrington, who serves as the musical director and co-executive producer for the inaugural ceremony.

The Jazz Music Awards recognize and amplify jazz as a vibrant cornerstone of all American music that has profoundly influenced American language, style, traditions, and sounds, producing heroes and cultural phenomena. Wendy F. Williams is the creator and executive producer of the Jazz Music Awards, as well as the General Manager of the sister station of WVAS, Jazz 91.9 WCLK. The Jazz Music Awards is a nonprofit division of Jazz 91.9 WCLK at Clark Atlanta University.

“WVAS is honored to serve as a Radio Partner for this penultimate experience,” states Candy Capel, WVAS Station Manager. “As soon as we were approached by WCLK, we knew that we wanted to be part of this history-making event.”

Full event and ticket information may be found at www.wvasfm.org. Tickets are on sale now.

The Jazz Music Awards 2022 Honorees and Nominees:

The Lifetime Achievement Award- Wayne Shorter

Award of Distinction - Jazz Innovator Award- Ambrose Akinmusire

Award of Distinction - Jazz Composer Award- Henry Threadgill

Award of Distinction - Jazz Educator Award-

Dr. Lenora Z Helm Hammonds

The Jazz Legend Award- McCoy Tyner

The Jazz Impact Award- James H. Patterson

Best Mainstream Artist

Joey DeFrancesco- More Music

Kenny Garrett- Sounds From The Ancestors

Christian McBride & Inside Straight- Live at the Village Vanguard

Brandee Younger- Somewhere Different

Best Contemporary Artist

Brian Bromberg- A Little Driving Music

Ben Tankard- SHINE!

Lindsey Webster- “I Didn’t Mean It” (single title)

Ragan Whiteside- “Off the Cuff” (single title)

Best Duo, Group, or Big Band (a tie in this category)

The Baylor Project- Generations

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force- Dear Love

Christian McBride & Inside- Straight Live At the Village Vanguard

Count Basie Orchestra- Live At Birdland (under the direction of Scotty Barnhart)

Kevin Eubanks and Orrin Evans- EEE (Eubanks-Evans-Experience)

Best New Jazz Artist

Simon Moullier- Countdown

Julieta Engenio- Jump

Kazemde George- I Insist

Samara Joy- Samara Joy

Best Vocal Performance

The Baylor Project- Generations

Somi Dreaming- Zenzile

Stacey Kent- Songs From Other Places

Shawnn Monteiro- You Are There

Best Mainstream Album

The Baylor Project- Generations

Orrin Evans- The Magic of Now

Kenny Garrett- Sounds From The Ancestors

Brandee Younger- Somewhere Different

Best Contemporary Album

Bob Baldwin- The Stay at Home Series, Volume 1

Brian Culbertson- The Trilogy Red

Sonny Emory- Soul Ascension

Gabriel Mark Hasselbach- Tongue & Groove

Song of the Year (Fan Vote)

Norman Brown- “Back At Ya” (single)

Brian Culbertson- “Feel the Love” (single)

Justin-Lee Schultz- “Gruv Kid” (single)

James “PJ” Spraggins- “Up From Here” (single)