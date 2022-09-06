Montgomery Police Department hosts promotion ceremony

Family, friends and community members packed City Hall in Montgomery for the promotion ceremony hosted by the Montgomery Police Department.

Nearly 30 officers received promotions including police major, captain, sergeant and corporal.

Chief of Police Darryl Albert says he’s proud of the department’s accomplishments. Mayor Steven Reed also praised the work of the men and women in blue.

Other presentations included, Montgomery County Probate Judge, J.C. Love III, administering the Oath of Office to Chief of Operations, Denise R. Barnes and Chief of Investigations, John W. Hall.