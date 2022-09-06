© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Montgomery Police Department hosts promotion ceremony

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 6, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT
MPD logo

Family, friends and community members packed City Hall in Montgomery for the promotion ceremony hosted by the Montgomery Police Department.

Nearly 30 officers received promotions including police major, captain, sergeant and corporal.

Chief of Police Darryl Albert says he’s proud of the department’s accomplishments. Mayor Steven Reed also praised the work of the men and women in blue.

Other presentations included, Montgomery County Probate Judge, J.C. Love III, administering the Oath of Office to Chief of Operations, Denise R. Barnes and Chief of Investigations, John W. Hall.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan