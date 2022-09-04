MCCPL Community Partnership with Wideman Davis Dance

The Montgomery City-County Public Library is a Community Partner with Wideman Davis Dance. As a community partner, we are working to promote the exciting community performances, events, and programs that are being hosted by Wideman Davis Dance.

For over twenty years, Wideman Davis Dance’s (WDD) founding partners and co-artistic directors, Tanya Wideman-Davis and Thaddeus Davis, have created dance performances and educational projects that center on Black experiences and histories within the African diaspora. Wideman Davis Danc is an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant recipient for their current project Migratuse Reimagined. This project brings them to Montgomery, Alabama for a year of residence. The residence is divided into three phases: Phase One July 25 to September 4, 2022; Phase Two: October 31 to December 11, 2022; Phase Three: February 20 to April 2, 2023. The Migratuse Reimagined residency is a site-specific, interdisciplinary project that explores the topics of memorialization, community, and collective memory through the histories of the residency cities.

“Tanya Wideman-Davis is the Co-Director of Wideman Davis Dance and is on faculty as an Associate Professor at The University of South Carolina in the Department of Theatre and Dance and The African American Studies Program. With an extensive career as a dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Tanya completed her Master of Fine Arts from Hollins University/ADF (2012).

Thaddeus Davis is the Co-Director of Wideman Davis Dance and is on faculty as an Associate Professor at The University of South Carolina in the Department of Theatre and Dance and The African American Studies Program. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Butler University in 1993 and Master of Fine Arts from Hollins University/ADF in 2011.” Thaddeus was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama. He grew up in the Homeview Community and graduated from St. Jude High School.



To learn more about their work, performances, artistic collaborators, and the Mellon Monuments Project visit www.widemandavisdance.org