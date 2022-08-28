© 2022 WVAS
MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published August 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT
A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college.

Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.

The collaboration will provide a smooth transition for community college students who want to transfer to a 4-year college where they will receive all the rights and privileges of being an ASU hornet.

This is not ASU’s first time signing a MOU as these partnerships coincide to the university’s belief for ‘communiversity.’

