After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published August 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT
MPS

In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events.

In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:

  • All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older for the entire game
  • The parent or guardian must have photo identification
  • There should be no more than four children under the supervision of each parent or guardian
  • All attendees are expected to follow all rules of the facilities where the athletic event is being held
  • Those who fail to follow the rules of the facility may be escorted off the premises
  • If law enforcement present observe any rules being broken, offenders may be subject to arrest and prose

The letter and rules come after a series of fights broke out at the Lanier vs. Lee football game Saturday. The letter goes on to say that “together,
we will create a positive image for visiting fans and a safe environment for students, staff, and community members”.

