After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events.
In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:
- All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older for the entire game
- The parent or guardian must have photo identification
- There should be no more than four children under the supervision of each parent or guardian
- All attendees are expected to follow all rules of the facilities where the athletic event is being held
- Those who fail to follow the rules of the facility may be escorted off the premises
- If law enforcement present observe any rules being broken, offenders may be subject to arrest and prose
The letter and rules come after a series of fights broke out at the Lanier vs. Lee football game Saturday. The letter goes on to say that “together,
we will create a positive image for visiting fans and a safe environment for students, staff, and community members”.