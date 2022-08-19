City leaders looking to attract new investments in west, south Montgomery

Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Development Director Darryl Washington led a group of community developers, private sector investors and local advocates on a tour of key sites for economic development and revitalization in south and west Montgomery Wednesday.

The tour introduced developers to the area and aimed to increase investment on those sides of the city.

The bus toured seven areas ripe for revitalization:

-Cedar Park/Young Forte Village Public Housing Development

-Fairview Plaza Shopping Center

-Peacock Tract

-Cloverland Shopping Center

-Normandale Mall

-Governor’s House Hotel

-Montgomery Mall

The Montgomery Regional Airport, Hyundai plant and soon-to-be-built Amazon facility are in west Montgomery. Washington said along with the industrial development, there is a need for affordable housing and retail.

One investor who took the tour said they see the potential but know it will take work.

Montgomery sits on the Interstate 65 and Interstate 85 corridor, which Reed says brings a lot of opportunity for growth. He hopes investors will see the potential and invest.

This is the first tour of it’s kind in west and south Montgomery and the city said they have more planned for the future.

Revitalization in this area of the city is a part of the Envision Montgomery 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the city’s first comprehensive plan to be completed in more than 50 years.