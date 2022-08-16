New Leadership in Alabama Democratic Party

Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party on Saturday.

Kelley won with 104 votes out of the 202 cast by members of the state Democratic Executive Committee.

Kelley defeated former congressional candidate Tabitha Isner and Josh Coleman, the president of Alabama Young Democrats. State Rep. Chris England, who had served as party chair since the 2019 power struggle, did not seek another term as chair.

Both of the state’s two major political parties met over the weekend.

The governing body of the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution urging the Alabama Legislature to approve closed primaries that require voters to register with a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary.

Currently, Alabama has open primaries.