WVAS Local

New Leadership in Alabama Democratic Party

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
randy kelley

Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party on Saturday.

Kelley won with 104 votes out of the 202 cast by members of the state Democratic Executive Committee.

Kelley defeated former congressional candidate Tabitha Isner and Josh Coleman, the president of Alabama Young Democrats. State Rep. Chris England, who had served as party chair since the 2019 power struggle, did not seek another term as chair.

Both of the state’s two major political parties met over the weekend.

The governing body of the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution urging the Alabama Legislature to approve closed primaries that require voters to register with a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary.

Currently, Alabama has open primaries.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
