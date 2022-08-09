© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

Monkeypox Update

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT
Monkeypox vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently called monkeypox a national public health emergency.

The Alabama Department of Public Health states as of August 8th, 19 cases have been reported statewide.

Department Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Landers urges the public to be aware of how monkey pox is transmitted.

The report says not all cases of monkeypox require treatment, but cases do need to isolate and follow infection control to reduce transmission of the virus to other people.

Alabama has received about 1,200 doses of vaccine and expects to receive about 4,600 additional doses.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
