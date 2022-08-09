The 2022 Kids Count Data Book ranks Alabama 46th in the nation for child well-being.

The Data book is a 50 state report that uses 16 indicators like economic well-being, health, education and family factors to track child well-being.

Interim Executive Director Rhonda Mann says out of the 16 indicators, Alabama has shown improvement in 11 including high school graduation rate.

The report lists Nevada, Mississippi, Louisiana, and New Mexico faring worse. Massachusetts led this year’s rankings.