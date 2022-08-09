© 2022 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT
The 2022 Kids Count Data Book ranks Alabama 46th in the nation for child well-being.

The Data book is a 50 state report that uses 16 indicators like economic well-being, health, education and family factors to track child well-being.

Interim Executive Director Rhonda Mann says out of the 16 indicators, Alabama has shown improvement in 11 including high school graduation rate.

The report lists Nevada, Mississippi, Louisiana, and New Mexico faring worse. Massachusetts led this year’s rankings.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
