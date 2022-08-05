Montgomery authorities are looking for a person of interest believed to be connected to a homicide earlier this year.

Officials are looking for 57-year-old Curtis King; he is said to be a person of extreme interest in a fatal shooting that took place in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West.

Reports say the incident occurred on March 28 just before 10 p.m. Officers and fire medics found 57-year-old Enrico Coleman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was treated at a local hospital but later died from his injuries on April 8th.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis King, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.