© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Person of Interest

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
Police Car

Montgomery authorities are looking for a person of interest believed to be connected to a homicide earlier this year.

Officials are looking for 57-year-old Curtis King; he is said to be a person of extreme interest in a fatal shooting that took place in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West.

Reports say the incident occurred on March 28 just before 10 p.m. Officers and fire medics found 57-year-old Enrico Coleman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was treated at a local hospital but later died from his injuries on April 8th.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis King, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan