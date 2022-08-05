Mayor Reed, MF/R Chief Jordan and community leaders break ground on a new fire station in west Montgomery

On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street

Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.

“This project will enable our firefighters to establish deeper connections to the residents they serve,” MF/R Chief Miford Jordan said. “Of course, our mission is to serve and protect the people of our city, and this new fire station will allow us to bring more resources to the area to do just that.”

The development project is part of Mayor Steven L. Reed’s Montgomery Forward initiative, which funds a litany of long-needed capital improvement projects. Through this program, the City of Montgomery reinvested $50 million into the core of its community – from new community centers and multiuse destinations to high tech public safety facilities and more efficient public transportation options.

“At its core, Montgomery Forward is meant to drive progress and support all of Montgomery,” Mayor Reed said. “Our plan moves our community forward in a way that positions Montgomery for new opportunities, exponential growth and increased vitality. Montgomery Forward will help us change Montgomery’s trajectory as we work to reach our city’s untapped potential. Whether you live in west, north, south or east Montgomery, you can expect to see tangible progress and dirt being turned on projects that will help us realize our vision for a more equitable and vibrant community.”

Montgomery Forward was made possible through Mayor Reed’s restructuring of municipal finances to save $16-$18 million in taxpayer dollars while generating new revenue for the City through sales of municipal bonds in March 2021.

For more information, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov.