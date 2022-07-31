© 2022 WVAS
No explanation for delayed lethal injection

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 31, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT
Prison

Alabama’s prison commissioner did not explain what caused a lethal injection to be delayed for hours beyond saying staff members were being careful, but others said the time lapse was troubling and raises questions about what took place.

Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to death Thursday night for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend 26-year-old Faith Hall more than three hours after the procedure originally was supposed to begin.

The execution was set for 6 p.m. and the U.S. Supreme Court denied James’ request for a stay at 5:24 p.m. The execution did not get underway until about 9:04 p.m. James was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

Shortly after the execution, Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said “nothing out of the ordinary” had occurred.

Officials say a delay of that length is unusual compared to executions conducted in Alabama in recent years.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
