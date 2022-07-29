© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published July 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
Police units respond on scene.

Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Prattville resident Jalen Walker has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. where they found the victim in life-threatening condition. The victim died on the scene, police confirmed.

Police identified Walker as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody Thursday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bail.

McGhee’s death marks the city’s 37th homicide of 2022.

No additional details, including a motive, were released.

Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
