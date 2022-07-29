Man charged with murder in Saturday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Prattville resident Jalen Walker has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Montgomery resident Shelby McGhee.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. where they found the victim in life-threatening condition. The victim died on the scene, police confirmed.

Police identified Walker as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody Thursday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bail.

McGhee’s death marks the city’s 37th homicide of 2022.

No additional details, including a motive, were released.