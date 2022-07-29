© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency seeking help locating missing child

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published July 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
alea

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child. According to ALEA Lilana Nyda Parks was last seen On July 21, 2022, Lilanna Nyda Parks left the area of Reva Road Ext in Chunchula, and has not returned.

She was last seen wearing dark-colored sweat clothing with “LOOK” on the front of the shirt. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lilanna Nyda Parks, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.

WVAS Local
Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
See stories by Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)