© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

River Region Stuff the Bus campaign collecting school supplies this weekend

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published July 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Stuff the Bus

The 11th annual River Region Stuff the Bus campaign is happening Friday and Saturday.

The drive is done each year to help students in this area get what they need to head back to the classroom. Volunteers work to collect items like bookbags, pens, erasers, composition, notebooks and other common school necessities.

There will be a school bus stationed at each of these locations to take school supply donations:

  • Walmart 6495 Atlanta Highway
  • Walmart 851 Ann Street
  • Walmart 10710 Chantilly Parkway
  • Walmart 145 Millbrook
  • Walmart 4583 Wetumpka
  • Walmart 3801 Eastern Boulevard
  • Walmart Prattville
  • Office Depot Vaughn Road
  • Office Depot Prattville
  • Sams Club Montgomery

Twenty volunteers are needed at each of the locations listed below to help load and sort supplies. There are 4-hour and all-day shifts available on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Each volunteer will receive a t-shirt, breakfast, and lunch! Volunteers can sign up by
going to this website or by emailing riverregionstuffthebus@gmail.com.

WVAS Local
Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
See stories by Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)