ADPH reminds parents of required vaccines for students going back to school

With school set to start in less than a week, parents are needing to check off one last thing on the supply list, vaccines.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, children have to have their immunization records up-to-date before heading back to class.

The required list of vaccines helps prevent diseases such as Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, and more. Although the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t on the list of required vaccines, parents may want to add it.

Doctor Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says that the CDC encourages children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to ADPH, fewer than 15 percent of Alabama’s children under the age of five are vaccinated and less than 40 percent of children between the ages of 12 and 17 are vaccinated.

Over the past week, nearly one in every three people getting tested for COVID-19 in Alabama have tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.