Monkey Pox in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
Emergency Healthcare

Alabama public officials recently said they’ve identified the state’s first known cases of monkeypox, a disease emerging in more than 50 countries and most states in the United States.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said in news releases two cases have been identified, the first in Mobile County and the second in Jefferson County.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield says monkeypox has been around for quite some time. Cases began emerging in Europe and the United States this spring.

Most of the roughly 1,000 cases reported in the U.S. have been among men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that anyone can get the disease.

