2022 Homeview Summer Program

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
Montgomery’s Mt. Gilliard Missionary Baptist Church will be showcasing its summer enrichment program on Thursday, July 21st.

The church has teamed up with the Homeview Education Center to provide local youngsters a free camp teaching skills in music, dance and agriculture.

Monette Motennon, principal of the summer program says the public is invited to the showcase. The program will take place on Thursday, July 21st starting at 9:30 a.m. Motennon credits the Homeview Education Center for helping others. The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at the church which is located at 3323 Day Street.

