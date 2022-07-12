© 2022 WVAS
Man dead, woman injured in early morning shooting Tuesday

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published July 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Police Car

Montgomery police have identified the capital city’s latest homicide victim as 19-year-old David Werking.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called to the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Atlanta Highway after a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found Werking with fatal injuries.

Williams said another victim, a woman, was also found to have non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No other information has been released.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
