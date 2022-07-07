2022 ASU Jazz Classes

Alabama State University's Music Department will be offering Jazz Music classes in the Fall of 2022.

The classes will include Jazz Band/combos; all students are welcomed to apply. Students are required to have a 2.5 GPA or better to apply, scholarships are available.

ASU's Jazz Ensemble Director, Issac Bell says the university has a legacy of jazz music dating back to 1929 with the world-famous Bama State Collegians. Issac Bell can be reached by email at ibell@alasu.edu for more information.