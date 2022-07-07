© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

2022 ASU Jazz Classes

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
ASU

Alabama State University's Music Department will be offering Jazz Music classes in the Fall of 2022.

The classes will include Jazz Band/combos; all students are welcomed to apply. Students are required to have a 2.5 GPA or better to apply, scholarships are available.

ASU's Jazz Ensemble Director, Issac Bell says the university has a legacy of jazz music dating back to 1929 with the world-famous Bama State Collegians. Issac Bell can be reached by email at ibell@alasu.edu for more information.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan