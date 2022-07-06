© 2022 WVAS
Montgomery family judge nominee facing ballot controversy

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
Sabrina Martin

After allegations of child abuse by the Democratic nominee for a Montgomery family court judge surfaced, the Alabama Democratic Party has finally responded to the candidate and a group of lawyers who are concerned about more than the alleged abuse.

The allegations surround family law attorney Sebrina Martin. She currently has two adopted children, and that’s one of the things a letter from the group of lawyers asks the Democratic Party and other leaders to investigate.

Two days after the letter was addressed, Martin posted a video on Facebook addressing the child abuse allegations and her divorce case.

The Democratic Party issued a show-cause order last Friday to give Martin a chance to make her case to determine if she will be disqualified from the race. They did not respond to requests for comment.

Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
See stories by Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)