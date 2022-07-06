Montgomery family judge nominee facing ballot controversy

After allegations of child abuse by the Democratic nominee for a Montgomery family court judge surfaced, the Alabama Democratic Party has finally responded to the candidate and a group of lawyers who are concerned about more than the alleged abuse.

The allegations surround family law attorney Sebrina Martin. She currently has two adopted children, and that’s one of the things a letter from the group of lawyers asks the Democratic Party and other leaders to investigate.

Two days after the letter was addressed, Martin posted a video on Facebook addressing the child abuse allegations and her divorce case.

The Democratic Party issued a show-cause order last Friday to give Martin a chance to make her case to determine if she will be disqualified from the race. They did not respond to requests for comment.