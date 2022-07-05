2022 Fourth of July Holiday Safety

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office joined forces to promote safety during the Fourth of July weekend. The agencies are encouraged motorists to use caution while traveling.

ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said they wanted people to enjoy the holiday safely.

The expected peak travel period began at 12:01 a.m. July 1st, and ended at midnight July 4th.

Officials said there were more troopers, driver’s license checkpoints and line patrols.

