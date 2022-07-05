© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

2022 Fourth of July Holiday Safety

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 5, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
Police Car

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office joined forces to promote safety during the Fourth of July weekend. The agencies are encouraged motorists to use caution while traveling.

ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said they wanted people to enjoy the holiday safely.

The expected peak travel period began at 12:01 a.m. July 1stand ended at midnight July 4th.

Officials said there were more troopers, driver’s license checkpoints and line patrols.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
